Spot rate continues to decline on cotton market

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday decreased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 19,800 per maund. The local market remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

He also told that 400 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,600 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 19,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 345 per kg.

