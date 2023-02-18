AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.49%)
BOP 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
DGKC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
EPCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
HUBC 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
MLCF 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 78.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
OGDC 94.31 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.3%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
PPL 75.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.12%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PSO receivables reach Rs734bn

Wasim Iqbal Published 18 Feb, 2023 03:33am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The receivables of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) have reached Rs 734 billion including Rs 163 billion late payment surcharge (LPS) as several clients failed to retire their bills for fuel supplies.

PSO mainly supplies oil to different clients across the country and also provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) for a public gas utility. Besides oil, circular debt has also emerged in the supply of imported LNG, which has contributed Rs 467.7 billion to the debt.

Generation companies are the major defaulters that have to pay Rs 147.6 billion. Hubco owes Rs 25.3 billion, whereas, Kapco has to pay Rs 5 billion.

PSO brings LNG cargoes for onward supply to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), which then distributes the gas among end-consumers. The SNGPL has to pay exchange losses of Rs 6.7 billion to PSO on account of LNG supply.

Parliament has passed a bill for introducing weighted average cost of gas, which is the average price of imported LNG and locally produced natural gas, to curtail circular debt in the gas sector.

Earlier, there was no legal framework for recovering LNG prices from domestic consumers, leading to the pile-up of receivables.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is another major defaulter. PSO supplies jet fuel to the airline for running its operations. PIA has to pay Rs 24.5 billion to PSO.

The state-run oil marketing company is also due to receive Rs 8.93 billion from the government on account of price differential claims (1996-2014). The exchange rate differential on FE 25 loan is stood at Rs 48.1 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PIA LNG HUBCO SNGPL Pakistan State Oil LPS fuel supplies

Comments

1000 characters

PSO receivables reach Rs734bn

Armed men attack KPO; three terrorists killed

KE seeks Rs635bn allocation for Tariff Differential Subsidy

Maiden auction: Govt borrows Rs5.5bn via Ijarah Sukuk

Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023: Senate adopts recommendations

PD official testifies before NA panel ‘Electricity worth Rs380bn is stolen every year’

Quake-hit people in Turkiye: PM says will meet tent manufacturers after return

10pc WHT imposed on sales of shares for documentation

US underscores need for undertaking economic reform

Power breakdown in Jan: NTDC, NPCC, Nepra held responsible

Read more stories