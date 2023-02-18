AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
Armed men attack KPO; three terrorists killed

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published 18 Feb, 2023 03:33am
KARACHI: Law Enforcement Agencies cleared the office of the Karachi police chief after a fierce gun-battle, police said Friday night.

At least seven people were killed, including three suicide attackers, when Pakistan Taliban fighters stormed KPO.

“Four people were killed in the attack, including two policemen, one Ranger and one sanitary worker,” Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab said, adding that the operation has concluded with the killing of all three terrorists.

Security forces clear Karachi police office, terrorists killed

Speaking on a TV channel, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah called the attackers “terrorists... armed with grenades and other weapons.” He said the police will deal with the attackers with an iron hand and the federal government will assist the city police.

The spokesperson for Sindh government said the KPO is a five-storey building and it has been cleared with the help of Army snipers who were also present to deal with the terrorists at the rooftop. Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah immediately arrived at Central Police Office along with IG Sindh. He monitored the situation for himself.

Hospital sources said that two bodies had been brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). One of the deceased was identified as police constable Ghulam Abbas.

Soon after the attack, Shahrah e Faisal was closed for traffic as law enforcement personnel remained on ground to tackle the situation.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson identified the second deceased as Ajmal Masih, 40.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party Chairman (PPP) condemned the attack.

“Condemn the terrorist attack on Karachi police. Sindh police have bravely faced and crushed terrorism before,” he stated, taking to his official Twitter handle.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also expressed concern over the attack and sought a report from Inspector-General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon.

AFP adds: The Pakistan Taliban said its fighters stormed the KPO.

A spokesman for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility in a WhatsApp message to AFP.

“Our Mujahedeen martyrs have attacked Karachi Police Office. More details to follow,” he said.

