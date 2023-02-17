AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.49%)
BOP 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
DGKC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
EPCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
HUBC 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
MLCF 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 78.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
OGDC 94.31 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.3%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
PPL 75.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.12%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St edges lower as fears of Fed staying hawkish grow

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2023 10:05pm
Follow us

U.S. stock indexes slipped on Friday on weakness in megcap and energy stocks as investors worried that stubborn inflation and signs of strength in the U.S. economy could put the Federal Reserve on pace for more interest rate hikes this year.

Wall Street indexes turned volatile this week following a strong start to 2023 as economic data pointed to elevated inflation, a tight job market and resilience in consumer spending, giving the Fed more room for to raise borrowing costs.

Goldman Sachs and Bank of America forecast three more times rate hikes this year and by a quarter of a percentage point each, up from their previous estimate of two rate rises. Traders are expecting at least two more rate increases and see the Fed rate peaking at 5.3% by July.

“We’ve seen the rates market catch up to the Fed commentary, and the really robust data in the U.S. was the catalyst for equities to pay attention,” said Laura Cooper, senior macro strategist at BlackRock.

“We’re reaching an inflection point where further rate hikes being priced in will be a negative for equity markets because the data suggests that inflation risks are tilted to the upside.”

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with energy stocks sliding 3.0% as oil prices tumbled 3%.

Megacap growth names like Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc lost more than 1% each, weighing on the technology and consumer discretionary sectors.

Meanwhile, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said interest rates will have to rise until there was more progress on bringing high inflation back towards the 2% goal, adding to a string of recent hawkish comments from policymakers.

The CBOE Volatility index, also known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, traded above 20 points for a second session in a row.

At 10:44 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 24.96 points, or 0.07%, at 33,671.89, the S&P 500 was down 28.80 points, or 0.70%, at 4,061.61, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 116.57 points, or 0.98%, at 11,739.27.

Sectors considered less risky during times of economic uncertainty such as healthcare, consumer staple and utilities gained.

Moderna Inc fell 4.7% after its experimental messenger RNA-based influenza vaccine delivered mixed results in a study.

Deere & Co jumped 6.4% after the world’s largest farm equipment maker raised its annual profit and beat quarterly earnings expectations.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.85-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 1.37-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 44 new highs and 39 new lows.

Wall Street US stocks Nasdaq index Wall Street’s main stock indexes

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St edges lower as fears of Fed staying hawkish grow

National Bank Cricket Arena's security beefed up after attack on Karachi police office

4th successive gain: rupee appreciates 0.59% against US dollar

President Alvi invites CEC for ‘urgent meeting’ on election date

Imran Khan announces Jail Bharo Tehreek from February 22

NA session adjourned without mini-budget approval

Pakistan to make and send high-quality, fireproof tents to Turkiye: PM Shehbaz

Third time in 2023: Honda Atlas again raises car prices by up to Rs550,000

India’s Russian oil imports surge to a record in January

Import restrictions bite: Pak Suzuki extends automobile plant shutdown

Saudis join race to buy Manchester United: report

Read more stories