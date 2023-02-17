Operation underway after gunmen attack Karachi police office

Gunmen attacked the Karachi Police office at Shahrah-e-Faisal with initial updates indicating at least six assailants in the area, reported Aaj News. A counter-terrorism operation is currently underway.

Staff inside the premises of the police office turned off the lights and blocked all entrances. However, unconfirmed reports said the armed suspects managed to enter the building.

Multiple explosions and continuous firing were also heard while police sealed off traffic on the main road through the city. Initial reports indicated the attack took place a little after 7pm.

Heavy contingents of Rangers and police teams as well as rescue services have reached the area in an attempt to secure it.

An official of the rescue services team has been injured, and shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the assailants managed to enter the third floor of the building.

“They fired a rocket at the building. We are currently unable to contact the police personnel inside the building,” the minister told a private news channel, SAMAA TV, as the situation was unfolding.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has called to send additional security officials to the area in a bid to control the situation.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, also the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party that runs the government in Sindh, condemned the “terrorist attack on Karachi police”.

“Sindh police have bravely faced and crushed terrorism before. We have full faith they will do so again, such cowardly attacks will not deter us,” he wrote on Twitter.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly