AVN 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.63%)
BAFL 30.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
DFML 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
DGKC 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
EPCL 46.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 66.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
MLCF 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
OGDC 93.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.64%)
PAEL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
PPL 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.85%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.15%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.42%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
TPLP 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
TRG 114.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,106 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.08%)
BR30 14,683 Increased By 9.8 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,020 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.14%)
KSE30 15,447 Decreased By -41.7 (-0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Woods impresses in first PGA Tour start in seven months

AFP Published 17 Feb, 2023 11:32am
Follow us

LOS ANGELES: Tiger Woods birdied his last three holes to wrestle a two-under-par 69 from Riviera Country Club on Thursday and thrill fans cheering his return to PGA Tour action at the Genesis Invitational.

The 15-time major champion hadn’t teed it up in a tour-level event since the British Open in July as the severe leg injuries he suffered in a February 2021 car accident continued to curtail his schedule.

Woods was greeted by cheers and chants of “Tiger! Tiger!” at the first tee, fans crowding for a glimpse as they would all around the classic course in Pacific Palisades west of downtown Los Angeles.

He opened with a birdie at the par-five first and after a bogey at the fourth he got back under par with a birdie at the eighth, where he landed his second shot from the fairway three feet from the pin.

Bogeys at the 10th and 12th put him one-over, but Woods turned things around – rolling in a five-foot birdie putt at the 16th and then curling in a 23-footer at the par-five 17th, where his approach had left him off the green.

He was in the fairway at 18, where his seven-foot birdie was greeted by massive cheers, Woods tipping his cap to the crowd after a round that left him five off the lead shared by former Genesis Invitational champion Max Homa and Keith Mitchell.

Woods lauds LeBron longevity, seeks his own late hurrah

“I happened to actually hit some good shots finally and made a couple putts,” Woods said. “Even though I had a little mishap at 10, I was able to fight back and get it going. It was a nice finish.”

Woods said his comfort level increased as the round wore on.

“There’s nothing like come game time just the feeling of the butterflies and trying to calm all that stuff down,” he said.

Homa had eight birdies in his seven-under 64, including three in a row at his last three holes, the seventh eighth and ninth.

The American ranked 12th in the world won at Riviera in 2021 and has taken his tally of tour titles to six this season with a victory at the Fortinet Championship in September and at Torrey Pines in January.

Mitchell also had eight birdies and a bogey, closing with back-to-back birdies at 17 and 18 for his share of the lead.

They were one stroke in front of world number three Jon Rahm, who had eight birdies and two bogeys in his 65.

Rahm again has a chance to return to the top of the world rankings this week, as does Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy after he was supplanted as number one by American Scottie Scheffler on Sunday. McIlroy made a solid start with a four-under-par 67.

But among a field featuring 19 of the top 20 players in the world, Woods was the undisputed star of the show.

Woods admitted it was “a lot louder” than he expected, and he didn’t have time to bask in the fans affection as he tried to put together a solid round.

So much going on

“I was trying to calm myself down all day, trying to figure out what the hell I’m doing out here because I haven’t played,” Woods said. “I probably should have appreciated the fans more than I did, but there was so much going on in my head trying to get the ball in the correct spots and the correct feels just because I haven’t done this in a while.”

After multiple surgeries in the wake of his accident, Woods made a stunning comeback at last year’s Masters, finishing in 47th.

He withdrew from the PGA Championship after 54 holes and missed the cut at the Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Woods had been scheduled to compete at the unofficial Hero World Challenge in December, but pulled out because of plantar fasciitis and says he’s targeting all four majors and just a few other events this year.

“There’s a lot of ice going on here,” he said of his planned post-round treatment. “As soon as I get back to the hotel, it’s just icing and treatment and icing and treatment, just hit repeat throughout the whole night.

“Unfortunately, that’s my issue is that this leg will never be what it once was, so we have to adapt to it and my team’s been incredible.”

Tiger Woods

Comments

1000 characters

Woods impresses in first PGA Tour start in seven months

Intra-day update: rupee registers gains against US dollar

Fiscal year 2022-23: Tax target raised to Rs7.64trn

Import restrictions bite: Pak Suzuki extends automobile plant shutdown

Pakistan to welcome investment from UAE: Dar

Rs9.92/litre on petrol, Rs13.12 on HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustment

Debt, liabilities rise to historical-level of Rs63.9trn

ICIEC re-insurance deals: Govt decides to exempt Exim Bank from PPRA rules

OGDCL asked by ECC to give Missa Keswal D&PL extension

US says concerned about debt owed to China by Pakistan

Jan 23 power breakdown: Nepra forms probe body as entities adopt contrary stances

Read more stories