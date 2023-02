JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a second straight session on Friday and were set to post a second consecutive weekly gain, as stronger rival edible oils on the Dalian exchange and a weaker ringgit supported the market.

Palm oil posts biggest gain in about 3 weeks on stronger rival oils

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery rose 82 ringgit or 2.02% to 4,151 ringgit ($938.08) per tonne in early trade.