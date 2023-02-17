58 Indian pilgrims arrive

LAHORE: As many as 58 Indian Hindu pilgrims arrived here on Thursday through the Wagah border on a seven-day visit to participate in Maha Shivratri celebrations at the Katas Raj temple in Punjab on Saturday (tomorrow).

The pilgrims, led by Indian former minister Karan Dev Kambroj, were received by Additional Secretary Shrines Evacuee Trust property board (ETPB) Rana Shahid on behalf of Chairman ETPB Habibur Rehman Geelani.

Talking to the media, the secretary said the pilgrims would spend a day in Lahore and then will leave for Katas Raj temple where main celebrations would be held on Saturday. The pilgrims would return to India on February 22.

“I welcome the pilgrims coming to Pakistan not only from India but from all over the world on behalf of the Pakistani government,” he remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, Karan Dev Kambroj, the head of the delegation, said that the central celebration of the Shivratri would be held on Saturday (Feb 18) at Katas Raj temple along with Deepmala and fireworks. He added that on Feb 19 the pilgrims would return to Lahore from Katas Raj and visited various religious sites including Karishna Mandar Ravi Road and others on 20th February.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023