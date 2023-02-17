AVN 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
BAFL 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.69%)
DFML 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
DGKC 41.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
EPCL 46.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
FFL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.54%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.49%)
HUBC 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
KAPCO 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
KEL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.21%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 78.19 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.86%)
OGDC 93.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.5%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PPL 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-3.26%)
PRL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.57%)
TELE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.41%)
TRG 114.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.21%)
UNITY 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,109 Decreased By -32 (-0.77%)
BR30 14,673 Decreased By -256.4 (-1.72%)
KSE100 41,079 Decreased By -248.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 15,489 Decreased By -80.1 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China sanctions Lockheed Martin over Taiwan arms sales

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

BEIJING: China on Thursday put Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp on an “unreliable entities list” over arms sales to Taiwan, banning them from imports and exports related to China in its latest sanctions against the two US companies.

The measures come amid heightened tensions after the US military shot down what it says was a Chinese ‘spy’ balloon, and a day after Beijing warned of “countermeasures against relevant US entities that undermine China’s sovereignty and security”.

Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Missile and Defense Corporation, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, are prohibited from “engaging in import and export activities related to China”, China’s commerce ministry said in a statement.

Neither company sells defense products to China. Raytheon declined to comment. Lockheed could not be immediately reached for comment. Beijing also banned the firms from further investment in China, barred senior management from entering the country, canceled residence permits for any staff in China and imposed fines.

China US sanctions imports Taiwan Exports US companies Lockheed Martin Corp Raytheon Technologies Corp arms sales

Comments

1000 characters

China sanctions Lockheed Martin over Taiwan arms sales

Quick execution of Rs170bn tax initiative: IMF not only satisfied, but ‘surprised too’: MoS

Pakistan to welcome investment from UAE: Dar

Rs9.92/litre on petrol, Rs13.12 on HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustment

$826m pledged to UN fund for education in emergencies

Debt, liabilities rise to historical-level of Rs63.9trn

ICIEC re-insurance deals: Govt decides to exempt Exim Bank from PPRA rules

OGDCL asked by ECC to give Missa Keswal D&PL extension

Jan 23 power breakdown: Nepra forms probe body as entities adopt contrary stances

US says concerned about debt owed to China by Pakistan

Dec 2022: Nepra approves negative adjustment

Read more stories