China sanctions Lockheed Martin over Taiwan arms sales

BEIJING: China on Thursday put Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp on an “unreliable entities list” over arms sales to Taiwan, banning them from imports and exports related to China in its latest sanctions against the two US companies.

The measures come amid heightened tensions after the US military shot down what it says was a Chinese ‘spy’ balloon, and a day after Beijing warned of “countermeasures against relevant US entities that undermine China’s sovereignty and security”.

Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Missile and Defense Corporation, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, are prohibited from “engaging in import and export activities related to China”, China’s commerce ministry said in a statement.

Neither company sells defense products to China. Raytheon declined to comment. Lockheed could not be immediately reached for comment. Beijing also banned the firms from further investment in China, barred senior management from entering the country, canceled residence permits for any staff in China and imposed fines.