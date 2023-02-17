AVN 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
BAFL 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.69%)
DFML 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
DGKC 41.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
EPCL 46.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
FFL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.54%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.49%)
HUBC 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
KAPCO 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
KEL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.21%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 78.19 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.86%)
OGDC 93.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.5%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PPL 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-3.26%)
PRL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.57%)
TELE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.41%)
TRG 114.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.21%)
UNITY 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,109 Decreased By -32 (-0.77%)
BR30 14,673 Decreased By -256.4 (-1.72%)
KSE100 41,079 Decreased By -248.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 15,489 Decreased By -80.1 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Court returns reference against Nawaz to NAB chairman

Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday returned a reference against former premier Nawaz Sharif and others regarding illegal allotment of plots to Jang group’s editor-in-chief Mir Shakilur Rehman for placing it before a court of competent jurisdiction following amendments in the law.

The court allowed the application of Yousaf Abbas, nephew of Nawaz Sharif, and others and observed that the accountability court lacked jurisdiction to proceed with the case further as per the latest amendment in section 5 of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

The court returned the reference to the chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for placing it before a court of competent jurisdiction without any delay.

The applicants through their counsel contended that the NAB, after the new amendments, could not prosecute an alleged offence involving money less than Rs 500 million. They said the amount of the alleged offence in the reference in question was Rs 143 million, which did not fall in the jurisdiction of NAB.

They submitted that the trial court had already acquitted Shakilur Rehman and two other accused persons including former officers of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

The applicants said the court had declared Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender and also ordered auction of his properties. They pleaded that the order of the court was not sustainable after the new amendments in the law. They asked the court to withdraw its order and return the reference to the NAB chairman for further action. The applicants had also challenged the auction of the properties supposedly owned by Nawaz Sharif.

The NAB had alleged that Shakilur Rehman illegally obtained exemption of 54 plots each measuring one-kanal situated in Johar Town. It said the allotment of the land had been in connivance with then chief minister Nawaz Sharif against the exemption policy and the laws for monetary gains. It alleged the accused caused a loss of Rs143 million to national exchequer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB Nawaz Sharif accountability court Mir Shakilur Rehman Jang group

Comments

1000 characters

Court returns reference against Nawaz to NAB chairman

Quick execution of Rs170bn tax initiative: IMF not only satisfied, but ‘surprised too’: MoS

Pakistan to welcome investment from UAE: Dar

Rs9.92/litre on petrol, Rs13.12 on HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustment

$826m pledged to UN fund for education in emergencies

Debt, liabilities rise to historical-level of Rs63.9trn

ICIEC re-insurance deals: Govt decides to exempt Exim Bank from PPRA rules

OGDCL asked by ECC to give Missa Keswal D&PL extension

Jan 23 power breakdown: Nepra forms probe body as entities adopt contrary stances

US says concerned about debt owed to China by Pakistan

Dec 2022: Nepra approves negative adjustment

Read more stories