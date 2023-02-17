AVN 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
Feb 17, 2023
Two suspects in F-9 rape case killed ‘in shootout’

Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2023 06:00am
ISLAMABAD: The city police on Thursday killed two alleged suspects of F-9 park rape case in retaliatory fire after they allegedly opened fire at a police checkpoint in Sector D-12.

A police official said the two suspects, Nawab and Iqbal who were allegedly involved in the F-9 park rape case, were killed in an exchange of fire with the police. The suspects, in the wee hours of Thursday, opened fire when they saw the police picket, he said.

The police spokesperson said in the early morning two gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire at police barricade D-12. Police personnel remained safe in the incident due to safety measures, he said, adding that both wounded assailants were shifted to a hospital. However, they later succumbed to their injuries.

Meanwhile, special checkpoints have been set up at various locations by the capital to enhance security more effectively and efficiently.

The spokesman said the Islamabad Capital Police is taking effective measures to maintain law and order and enhance security in the city, in compliance with the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.

At the checkpoints, ambulances, police vehicles, other government vehicles and police personnel will be checked. Additionally, government officials and citizens are requested to carry their identity documents during their journeys and to cooperate with the police during the checking process.

The IGP Islamabad emphasized that maintaining law and order and protecting the lives and property of citizens are among the top priorities of the Islamabad Capital Police.

