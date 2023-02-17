KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (February 16, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
MRA Sec. Cherat Cement 500 111.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 111.55
Chase Securities Hub Power 13,800 66.49
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,800 66.49
Adam Usman Sec Maple Leaf Cement 15,000 22.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 22.70
Chase Securities Meezan Bank Ltd. 9,500 96.31
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,500 96.31
Adam Usman Sec NetSol Technologies 500 80.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 80.35
Topline Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 3,000 93.37
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 93.37
Topline Sec. P. S. O. 32,500 132.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 32,500 132.00
Adam Usman Sec Sui Northern Gas 13,500 44.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,500 44.00
MRA Sec. Telecard Ltd. 20,000 6.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 6.95
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 108,300
===========================================================================================
