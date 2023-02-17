KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (February 16, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== MRA Sec. Cherat Cement 500 111.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 111.55 Chase Securities Hub Power 13,800 66.49 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,800 66.49 Adam Usman Sec Maple Leaf Cement 15,000 22.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 22.70 Chase Securities Meezan Bank Ltd. 9,500 96.31 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,500 96.31 Adam Usman Sec NetSol Technologies 500 80.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 80.35 Topline Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 3,000 93.37 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 93.37 Topline Sec. P. S. O. 32,500 132.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 32,500 132.00 Adam Usman Sec Sui Northern Gas 13,500 44.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,500 44.00 MRA Sec. Telecard Ltd. 20,000 6.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 6.95 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 108,300 ===========================================================================================

