AVN 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
BAFL 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.69%)
DFML 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
DGKC 41.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
EPCL 46.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
FFL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.54%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.49%)
HUBC 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
KAPCO 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
KEL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.21%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 78.19 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.86%)
OGDC 93.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.5%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PPL 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-3.26%)
PRL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.57%)
TELE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.41%)
TRG 114.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.21%)
UNITY 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,109 Decreased By -32 (-0.77%)
BR30 14,673 Decreased By -256.4 (-1.72%)
KSE100 41,079 Decreased By -248.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 15,489 Decreased By -80.1 (-0.51%)
Saudi Arabia aims for huge new downtown in Riyadh by 2030

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2023 05:11pm
DUBAI: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday launched a company to carry out a hugely ambitious development in downtown Riyadh, as part of the leading oil exporter’s plans to make its capital a global metropolis and diversify the economy.

The kingdom aims to double the size and population of its capital city with total investments of $800 billion under its Vision 2030 plan to modernise the Gulf Arab state and reduce its dependence on oil export revenues.

State news agency SPA said the New Murabba Development Company’s project would include a museum, a technology and design university, a multi-purpose immersive theatre and more than 80 cultural and entertainment venues.

With a completion date of 2030 - in time for Expo 2030, which Saudi Arabia has bid to host - the development will spread over an area of 19 square kilometres to the northwest of Riyadh and provide accommodation for hundreds of thousands of residents.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF selling three-tranche dollar green bonds

The SPA said it all fell under the Saudi sovereign Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) plans to empower the private sector, support real estate projects and local infrastructure, and diversify the economy’s sources of income.

It said the project was expected to add 180 billion riyals ($48.00 billion) to non-oil GDP and create 334,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2030.

“The New Murabba project will be built around the concept of sustainability, featuring green areas and walking and cycling paths that will enhance the quality of life by promoting healthy, active lifestyles and community activities,” the SPA added.

