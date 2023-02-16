AVN 65.89 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.6%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.98%)
BOP 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
DGKC 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.6%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
FLYNG 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 67.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
KAPCO 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.42%)
MLCF 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.25%)
NETSOL 79.59 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.69%)
OGDC 94.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.11%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
PPL 77.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.78%)
PRL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.77%)
TELE 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 117.25 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.23%)
UNITY 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.79%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 6.4 (0.15%)
BR30 14,911 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.13%)
KSE100 41,410 Increased By 83.2 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,597 Increased By 28.5 (0.18%)
CBOT soybeans may retest support at $15.15-1/4

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2023 10:32am
SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may retest a support at $15.15-1/4 per bushel, a break below which could open the way towards $15.05-3/4.

The support is strengthened by a similar one established by a rising trendline. Together, these supports temporarily stopped the fall.

A wave B ended at $15.05-3/4, which serves as a target. In view of the possible drop in future, the current bounce may be brief and weak.

A break above $15.30-3/4 could lead to a gain to $15.38-1/2.

On the daily chart, the contract is falling towards a rising trendline which suggests a target around $15.07-3/4.

A group of close highs from Dec. 30, 2022, to Feb. 13, 2023, strongly suggest the formation of a round top, which will be confirmed once the contract drops below $15.07-3/4.

Funds may have expanded bullish bets in CBOT soy, meal and corn

A break above $15.35 may signal the continuation of the uptrend towards the $15.51-1/2 to $15.72-1/4 range.

Soybeans

