TI Pakistan rejects report

KARACHI: A smear campaign against the Pakistan Army is being promoted on social media claiming it to be the “most corrupt institutions of Pakistan” based on a report published by Transparency International (TI).

Transparency International Pakistan (TI Pakistan) categorically rejects such propaganda and disinformation and clarifies that no such report has been released by Transparency International and/or TI Pakistan. TI Pakistan has written to the Federal Investigation Agency to look into the matter and take action under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

