Feb 16, 2023
Maryam hopes youths will help overcome challenges

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2023 07:16am
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that the country’s vast majority is comprised of youth who can play lead role for the country’s uplift and progress. While addressing the party’s leaders here at the PML-N Secretariat today, Maryam said the country cannot achieve the goal of progress and prosperity without involvement of the youth in the national reconstruction activities.

Maryam said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched PM Youth Loan and Youth Self Employment Schemes to empower them. She added that the youth are being facilitated for the promotion of IT and e-commerce. In the past, the PML-N had introduced various programmes for the empowerment of the youth, she said.

In the meeting, various proposals were discussed for strengthening the party’s Youth Wing and Social media structure. Maryam also paid tributes to the party’s youth for facing fascist acts during the last four years.

Moreover, Maryam also held separate meetings with the PML-N Balochistan president Jaffer Khan Mandokhel and former legislators from Mianwali including Ubaidullah Khan Shadikhel, Amanatullah Khan Shadikhel, Malik Feroze Joya and Ali Haider Noor Khan.

