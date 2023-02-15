AVN 64.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.39%)
BAFL 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
BOP 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
DGKC 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.58%)
EPCL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FCCL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUBC 65.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
MLCF 21.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.12%)
OGDC 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.52%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
PPL 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.34%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
TELE 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.49%)
TRG 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-2.98%)
UNITY 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,093 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.33%)
BR30 14,591 Decreased By -104.3 (-0.71%)
KSE100 41,008 Decreased By -142.2 (-0.35%)
KSE30 15,382 Decreased By -33 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian markets retreat as US inflation fuels rate-hike bets

AFP Published 15 Feb, 2023 09:23am
Follow us

HONG KONG: Asian markets sank Wednesday as a mixed US inflation report did little to soothe investor worries that the Federal Reserve will continue to ramp up interest rates, which many fear could cause a recession.

The much-anticipated figures from January’s consumer price index showed a slight slowdown from the previous month, but the 6.4 percent reading was higher than forecast, suggesting a return to normality will take longer than hoped.

A number of top Fed officials also lined up to restate that borrowing costs will likely need to go higher and for an extended period if they are to bring inflation down to their two percent target.

Recent data had suggested the bank’s almost year-long rate-hike campaign was beginning to show results, providing fuel for a healthy run-up in global markets in January as traders began factoring in a possible cut towards the end of 2023.

But that optimism has taken a severe hit, with a blockbuster jobs report confirming that the world’s top economy remains robust, narrowing the scope for the Fed to ease up.

After the figures were released, monetary policymakers reiterated their determination to stay the course, with expectations that rates could go well above five percent, from the current 4.5-4.75 percent.

Dallas Fed president Lorie Logan said: “We must remain prepared to continue rate increases for a longer period than previously anticipated, if such a path is necessary to respond to changes in the economic outlook or to offset any undesired easing in conditions.”

However, Philadelphia Fed chief Patrick Harker said he thought the bank was “likely close” to being restrictive enough.

Asia stocks slip, dollar gains before US inflation test

Wall Street ended mixed, having fluctuated after the data release. But Asia sank back into the red.

Hong Kong led losses, shedding more than one percent, with China’s reopening from zero-Covid no longer able to provide any cushion to sentiment.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, Sydney, Taipei, Wellington, Manila and Jakarta were also well down.

The prospect of more rate hikes lifted the dollar against its peers on Tuesday, and it held its gains in Asian trade.

“While in line, the CPI release is a reminder that lowering inflation towards the Fed’s target may be more gradual than conventional thinking,” said SPI Asset Management’s Stephen Innes.

“And this environment may also result in a higher-for-longer rate environment – somewhat counter to a market still pricing in a Fed funds rate cut later this year.”

Key figures around 0230 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 percent at 27,491.51 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.6 percent at 20,777.91

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 percent at 3,280.33

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0727 from $1.0739 on Tuesday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 132.79 yen from 133.07 yen

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2152 from $1.2176

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $78.81 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.3 percent at $85.34 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.5 percent at 34,089.27 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,953.85 (close)

asian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Asian markets retreat as US inflation fuels rate-hike bets

SBP takes steps aimed at timely realisation of export proceeds

Fitch further downgrades long-term foreign currency IDR to ‘CCC-’

FED on cigarettes doubled

Purchases by Discos from net metering consumers: Nepra trashes plan to revise power rates

‘AMAN’ to pave way for more peaceful, secure region: PM

US State Dept official to arrive on 17th

Raising financing for national security: Finance Division decides to avail direct credit lines

Rs601m for 7 PSDP projects approved by NA body

Solar power projects: Nepra approves RfP amid strong reservations voiced by KP Member

IAEA DG due today

Read more stories