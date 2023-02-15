Azerbaijani team leaves Lahore after 3-day visit

LAHORE: The Azerbaijani delegation left for Islamabad after a three-day visit to Lahore. The delegation visited the College of Tourism and Hotel Management. CEO COTHM Zaheer Ahmed gave a briefing on the importance of Pakistani cuisine in international cuisine.

The Azerbaijani delegation apprised the students of various cooking methods, visited the labs and gave practical training to the students to cook their national food.

Leader of the delegation, Fakhranda Hasanzade gave Azerbaijani gift hampers to the students who won the cooking competition.

