AVN 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.34%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.28%)
DGKC 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.42%)
EPCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.94%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
HUBC 65.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.45%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KAPCO 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 21.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.39%)
NETSOL 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-7.22%)
OGDC 93.94 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-4.97%)
PAEL 11.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 76.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-3.87%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 44.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-7.15%)
TELE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
TPLP 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.52%)
TRG 111.71 Decreased By ▼ -8.79 (-7.29%)
UNITY 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,107 Decreased By -73.2 (-1.75%)
BR30 14,695 Decreased By -467.5 (-3.08%)
KSE100 41,150 Decreased By -566.8 (-1.36%)
KSE30 15,415 Decreased By -235.7 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks dip after latest inflation data

AFP Published 14 Feb, 2023 07:52pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks retreated early Tuesday following a US consumer price report that showed only limited moderation in the inflation that has pressured central bank interest rate increases.

The consumer price index reading rose 6.4 percent in January from a year ago, according to US Labor Department data.

Although this marks the smallest annual increase since October 2021, this level is well above policymakers’ two percent target.

Wall St climbs higher on lift from battered growth stocks

“The key takeaway from the report is that there has been a clear deceleration from peak inflation,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

“However the inflation rates are not nearly low enough to suggest the Fed would even be thinking about cutting rates this year.”

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5 percent at 34,050.26.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.5 percent to 4,115.82, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.6 percent to 11,817.47.

The report is expected to keep the Federal Reserve on a rate-hiking path. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, a proxy for Fed interest rates, rose early Tuesday following the report.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks dip after latest inflation data

Measures to revive IMF deal: President Alvi advises taking parliament into confidence ‘more appropriate’

Rupee makes significant strides against US dollar

Governor, ECP meeting fails to finalise elections date in Punjab

KSE-100 falls over 500 points owing to economic uncertainty

Indus Motor raises Toyota car prices for a third time in 2023

Gas tariff hike will help E&P sector but hurt steel, chemical and textile firms, say experts

UAE’s Al-Futtaim invests Rs2bn to digitally upgrade Al-Ghazi Tractors

OPEC raises forecast for China-led oil demand growth in 2023

Govt violating constitution by not announcing election date in Punjab: Asad Umar

Tax officials raid BBC India offices after critical documentary

Read more stories