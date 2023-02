KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday witnessed a fall on the local market, traders said. The rate dropped by Rs800 to Rs197600 per tola and Rs686 to Rs169410 per 10 grams.

Gold prices on the world market were quoted for $1860 per ounce.

Silver prices also reduced by Rs30 to Rs2130 per tola and Rs25.72 to Rs1826.13 per 10 grams, traders said.

