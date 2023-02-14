China Study Centre holds art exhibition

ISLAMABAD: China Study Centre, University of Peshawar is organising three days Art Exhibition on the theme “PAKISTAN-CHINA ALL WEATHER FRIENDSHIP” focuses on China, Pakistan-China Friendship, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Chinese Art and Cultural Heritage (buildings, monuments, landscapes, books, works of art, artifacts, traditions, language, calligraphy, culturally significant landscapes, and biodiversity) at China Study Centre, University of Peshawar.

Students, teachers, and artists across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are taking part in the Art Exhibition. A total of 50 art pieces were selected for the art competition by the organisers.

The Art Exhibition was inaugurated by Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani Secretary-General Pakistan China Friendship Association KP, (PCFA) in the presence of Prof Dr Zahid Anwar Pro- Vice Chancellor and Director China Study Centre, University of Peshawar, Dr Fazlur-Rahman Associate Professor Department of Urban and Regional Planning, UoP and Dr Nadir Ali Khan, Assistant Professor, UoP on Monday, 2023. A large number of students, scholars, academia and teachers participated in the inauguration ceremony.

