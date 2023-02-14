AVN 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
Feb 14, 2023
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2023 05:58am
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (February 13, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Creative Cap   Sec           Al Shaheer Corp.                      890,000            10.04
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              890,000            10.04
AL Habib Cap. Mkt            Bannu Woollen                         239,500            22.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              239,500            22.00
Axis Global                  Flying Cement Co                      25,000              6.05
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              25,000              6.05
Alfalah Sec.                 Mehmood Textile                       22,220            900.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              22,220            900.00
Brains Securities            Pakistan Reinsurance                  50,000              6.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              50,000              6.60
Akik Capital                 Searle Company Ltd.                   400                58.49
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              400                58.49
AL Habib Cap. Mkt            Thatta Cement Co.                     560,000            11.76
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              560,000            11.76
D.J.M. Sec.                  United Bank Limited                   500               104.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              500               104.00
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                      1,787,620
===========================================================================================

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

