KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (February 13, 2023).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Creative Cap Sec Al Shaheer Corp. 890,000 10.04
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 890,000 10.04
AL Habib Cap. Mkt Bannu Woollen 239,500 22.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 239,500 22.00
Axis Global Flying Cement Co 25,000 6.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 6.05
Alfalah Sec. Mehmood Textile 22,220 900.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,220 900.00
Brains Securities Pakistan Reinsurance 50,000 6.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 6.60
Akik Capital Searle Company Ltd. 400 58.49
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400 58.49
AL Habib Cap. Mkt Thatta Cement Co. 560,000 11.76
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 560,000 11.76
D.J.M. Sec. United Bank Limited 500 104.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 104.00
Total Turnover 1,787,620
