KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (February 13, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Creative Cap Sec Al Shaheer Corp. 890,000 10.04 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 890,000 10.04 AL Habib Cap. Mkt Bannu Woollen 239,500 22.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 239,500 22.00 Axis Global Flying Cement Co 25,000 6.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 6.05 Alfalah Sec. Mehmood Textile 22,220 900.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,220 900.00 Brains Securities Pakistan Reinsurance 50,000 6.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 6.60 Akik Capital Searle Company Ltd. 400 58.49 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400 58.49 AL Habib Cap. Mkt Thatta Cement Co. 560,000 11.76 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 560,000 11.76 D.J.M. Sec. United Bank Limited 500 104.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 104.00 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,787,620 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023