Swiatek dominates WTA rankings as Kontaviet drops out of top 20

PARIS: Poland’s Iga Swiatek continued to dominate the WTA rankings on Monday, with the only notable change the exit of Estonia’s Annett Kontaveit from the Top 20.

A distant second behind Swiatek, was the Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open. Tunisian Ons Jabeur remained third.

Kontaveit, who won the St. Petersburg tournament a year ago but lost in the round of 16 in Abu Dhabi last week, dropped nine spots to 27th.

Swiss Belinda Bencic, who saved three match points as she won the final in Abu Dhabi held on to ninth, while the loser Liudmila Samsonova jumped four places to 15th.

Rankings (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):