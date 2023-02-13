AVN 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
BAFL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.43%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
DGKC 41.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.53%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FCCL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.34%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
HUBC 65.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.48%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.76%)
MLCF 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.31%)
NETSOL 83.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.18%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 79.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
PRL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 47.42 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (8.02%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
TPLP 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
UNITY 14.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 15,163 Increased By 61.6 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,717 Decreased By -24.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,651 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Swiatek dominates WTA rankings as Kontaviet drops out of top 20

AFP Published 13 Feb, 2023 05:41pm
Follow us

PARIS: Poland’s Iga Swiatek continued to dominate the WTA rankings on Monday, with the only notable change the exit of Estonia’s Annett Kontaveit from the Top 20.

A distant second behind Swiatek, was the Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open. Tunisian Ons Jabeur remained third.

Kontaveit, who won the St. Petersburg tournament a year ago but lost in the round of 16 in Abu Dhabi last week, dropped nine spots to 27th.

Swiss Belinda Bencic, who saved three match points as she won the final in Abu Dhabi held on to ninth, while the loser Liudmila Samsonova jumped four places to 15th.

Rankings (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

  1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 10485 pts

  2. Aryna Sabalenka 6100

  3. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 5210

  4. Jessica Pegula (USA) 5000

  5. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4795

  6. Coco Gauff (USA) 3992

  7. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3616

  8. Daria Kasatkina 3425

  9. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3275

  10. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2860

  11. Veronika Kudermetova 2740

  12. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2285

  13. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2227

  14. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2210

  15. Liudmila Samsonova 2209

  16. Simona Halep (ROM) 2141

  17. Victoria Azarenka 2138

  18. Ekaterina Alexandrova 2005

  19. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 1910

  20. Paula Badosa (ESP) 1862

Iga Swiatek

Comments

1000 characters

Swiatek dominates WTA rankings as Kontaviet drops out of top 20

Rupee registers marginal dip against US dollar

January foreign remittances at 31-month low, clock in at $1.9bn

Indus Motor after-tax income plunges 72% in Q2 FY23

FIA books Shaukat Tarin under PECA Act over leaked audio

Zia Mohyeddin passes away in Karachi

Miracle rescues a week after Turkiye-Syria quake

Turkiye-Syria quake affectees: PM takes steps to maximise assistance

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

PM for early completion of renewable energy projects

FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Read more stories