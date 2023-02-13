AVN 66.44 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
BAFL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DFML 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.85%)
DGKC 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.84%)
EPCL 46.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.45%)
FCCL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
FLYNG 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.03%)
HUBC 67.25 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.08%)
HUMNL 5.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.56%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
MLCF 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.7%)
NETSOL 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.77%)
OGDC 98.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.4%)
PAEL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.44%)
PRL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.08%)
SNGP 45.85 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.44%)
TELE 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.2%)
UNITY 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 22.7 (0.54%)
BR30 15,229 Increased By 127.6 (0.85%)
KSE100 41,898 Increased By 156.4 (0.37%)
KSE30 15,731 Increased By 49.1 (0.31%)
Indian shares fall ahead of inflation data; Adani stocks slide

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2023 09:43am
BENGALURU: Indian shares were off to a muted start on Monday, ahead of domestic retail inflation data due today and US inflation data due tomorrow, while the ongoing uncertainty and spillover effects from the Adani Group’s market rout continued to create an overhang.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.29% at 17,804.60 as of 9:37 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.35% to 60,472.28.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with information technology stocks falling nearly 2% amid worries of a growth slowdown in the US, from where they get a significant share of their revenue. On the flip side, metals gained with a 1% rise.

Twenty-seven of Nifty 50 constituents advanced with Titan Co and Eicher Motors Ltd among top gainers.

Wall Street equities closed lower on Friday, on fears of a longer-than-expected high-rate regime after hawkish comments from key Federal Reserve officials. Asian markets fell, with the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan sliding 0.63%.

Investors await India’s retail inflation data for January, due today. A Reuters poll of economists showed that India’s annual retail inflation rose from a 12-month low in December, but stayed within the 6% upper limit of RBI’s tolerance band in January.

Indian shares fall on slowdown jitters, Adani group uncertainty

The uncertainty over the Adani conglomerate added to concerns in domestic markets. “The Adani group saga continues to weigh on investors’ minds and hence the sentiment has been negative,” said Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities.

The group has lost over $100 million in market value since Jan. 24, when US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of stock manipulation and improper use of tax havens.

India’s market regulator is probing the group’s links to some of the investors in its scrapped $2.5 billion share sale of the flagship Adani Enterprises.

