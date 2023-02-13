IMF deal: FIA given go-ahead to arrest Tarin: Rana

KARACHI: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been granted permission by the higher authorities to arrest former finance minister Shaukat Tarin.

While talking to the media on Sunday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the FIA was given go-ahead for arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and ex-finance minister Shaukat Tarin.

He said that Tarin will be brought to justice for his wrongdoings.

The interior minister said that the federal government is working on improving security. He said that the premier held an important meeting regarding security affairs two days ago.

Sanaullah said that development work is underway on key projects in Pakistan by China. He once again condemned the terrorist attack on the Peshawar mosque.

Rana Sanaullah said that the security institutions are put on high alert after the new wave of terrorism. He said that special steps will be taken for the protection of Karachi citizens.

Regarding inflation, Sanaullah said that the common man will be given relief and Pakistan will avoid default after the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

FIA summons Shaukat Tarin over leaked audio call regarding IMF programme

He said that Imran Khan was ousted for bringing the country to default risk. He criticised Imran Khan’s recent statement and termed it ‘propaganda against the country’.

Sanaullah alleged that Imran Khan has become a ‘political terrorist’ after bringing disasters to the country during his 3.5-year tenure. He blamed the former premier for signing the IMF agreement on wrong conditions which increased economic hardships for Pakistan.

He further alleged that the PTI chief is running a campaign to destabilise Pakistan.

He claimed that the nation rejects Imran Khan. Sanaullah defended the government’s move of arresting Imran Khan’s supporter and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid.

The interior minister said that Sheikh Rashid levelled a serious allegation of assassination on the head of a major political party and the case was filed against him over the court order. He rejected the impression of any vengeful action against the AML chief.

He added that the Toshakhana thefts allegedly committed by Imran Khan came forth before the nation and the institutions are conducting an investigation. He said that he will be arrested soon.

He said that the dialogues with the PTI remained failed in the past and there is no chance of initiating the talks again.

He said that the government is not rejecting to hold elections and it will follow the constitutional procedure to conduct the polls. He added that the National Assembly (NA) will complete its tenure as per the Constitution.

The interior minister said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is an independent institution to take decisions regarding the polls. He added that they are fully ready to enter the election phase.

He further said that they are to contest polls in April or October. He urged that the assemblies should complete their tenure.