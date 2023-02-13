Kaizen Paint launches ‘NEO’

LAHORE: Kaizen Paint Middle East (KPME) is a multi-national coatings company operating in five markets in the Middle East North Africa region namely, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, and Morocco. KPME is currently a market leader in the architectural, automotive and engineering coating segments in selected markets.

On this occasion, Shahzad A. Khan, CEO KPME expressed his confidence in the Pakistan coatings market by commenting that “this launch of our NEO brand represents our renewed focus and expansion into the premium segment of the architectural paint market in Pakistan.”

