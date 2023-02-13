AVN 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
CM reviews E-employment programme

Recorder Report Published February 13, 2023 Updated February 13, 2023 07:50am
LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a high-level meeting at CM Office in which matters pertaining to E-employment scheme were comprehensively reviewed.

It was decided during the meeting to activate E-employment scheme in all the government and private colleges as well as educational institutions. It was mulled to incorporate private sector into this project during the meeting.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi was apprised

during the meeting that 60 thousand youths have successfully completed E-employment programme and income of few youths has exceeded 2 lac dollars after successfully completing E-employment programme.

Ismail Qureshi, Chairman Akhuwat Doctor Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Secretaries of Sports, Industries, P&D departments and concerned officials attended the meeting.

