Feb 13, 2023
Palejo meets Qadir Magsi

APP Published 13 Feb, 2023 05:57am
HYDERABAD: Qaumi Awami Tehreek Chief Ayaz Latif Palejo called on Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party Chairman Dr Qadir Magsi at his residence here on Sunday and discussed the political and economic situation of the country.

In the meeting, both leaders discussed the problems facing Sindh and agreed that joint efforts will be made to solve these problems.

They said that in view of the deteriorating economic situation in the country, there was a sharp increase in inflation in Sindh, which severely affected labourers, farmers and ordinary citizens.

They demanded of the government to take concrete measures to rising inflation and provide relief to the common men.

They also discussed matters of mutual interests including upcoming general elections in the province.

