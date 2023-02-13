High freight rates lift Maersk to record profit in 2022

COPENHAGEN: Global shipping giant Maersk reported its biggest ever full-year profit in 2022, amid soaring freight prices and easing bottlenecks following the Covid pandemic.

Maersk posted a net profit of $29.2 billion, the highest earnings ever reported by a Danish company.

Gross operating profit, EBITDA, more than doubled to $36.8 billion, owing to lower costs and optimisations in the logistics chain.

Demand for shipping plunged at the start of the pandemic, but bounced back strongly from mid-2020 until mid-2022, leading to bottlenecks on trade routes and causing massive disruption in supply chains.