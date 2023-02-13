Minister, PM discuss political situation

LAHORE: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Trainings Rana Tanveer Hussain called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here Sunday and apprised him of the donations by the educational institutions in Islamabad for the earthquake affected people of Turkiye and Syria.

During the meeting, matters related to federal education and professional training were also discussed.

Both also discussed the overall political situation of the country and other issues of mutual interest.

