Promotion of tourism, heritage: Rs4bn projects launched by WCLA in 2022

LAHORE: To promote tourism and heritage in Punjab, the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) launched several projects in 2022 worth over Rs 4 billion.

As per the details shared by the Authority on Saturday, in collaboration with the Aga Khan Culture Service Pakistan, the WLCA launched a project for the rehabilitation of neighbourhood houses in Chowk Wazir Khan. With financial support from the Punjab government and the US Embassy, the WCLA and Aga Khan Culture Service Pakistan conserved the historic houses on the southern side of Chowk Wazir Khan.

The Authority also launched the Shahi Guzargah package 4 project that starts from Chowk Purani Kotwali and goes up to Sonehri Mosque via Dabbi Bazaar. The total cost of the project is Rs 315 million and was expected to be completed this year. There are 162 buildings and 33 streets in this area while the total length of streets is 1198 meters. Recently, 76 buildings were restored in this area, and 27 streets have been rehabilitated.

Moreover, the conservation work on Sonehri Mosque has been completed, which was part of this project and underground electrical works were in progress. Infrastructure Works, including a new modern water supply and sewerage system, have been completed in 27 streets.

This project was in the continuation of the Royal Trail or Shahi Guzargah Project that started from Delhi Gate. Thus, all facades would be restored and the infrastructure (electricity and water pipes) would be taken underground while the latest services would be provided to the residents of this area.

With the support of the World Bank, the Bhatti Gate Project was announced last year and the Authority was expected to execute this project this year. Its first phase, “Urban Rehabilitation and Infrastructure Improvement of Bhatti Gate to Katri Haji Allah Bakhsh (Taveela Shaikhen) Walled City Lahore” would cost Rs 1.658 billion; the estimated time frame for its completion was two years.

Another initiative of the WLCA was preservation and restoration projects inside the Lahore Fort. The restoration work of Diwan-e-Khas, Kala Burj, Lal Burj and Shah Jahani Khawab Gah at an estimated cost of Rs 32.07 million, and Ladies Mosque, Paen Bagh and Akbari Hammam costing Rs 27.1 million were completed in 2022 and these monuments were now open to tourists.

Furthermore, the restoration work of Deewan-e-Aam, Dolat Khana Khas-o-Aam, Kharak Singh Haveli and Akbari Gate costing Rs 60.87 million and Badshahi Mosque was under process and would be completed in two years.

The Authority also launched several restoration projects of historic shrines in Punjab at the cost of Rs 250.26 million; the conservation and restoration work on the shrines of famous Sufi saints was in progress.

Notable conservation shrines included Darbar Baba Farid-ud-Din (Rs 32.89), Tomb of Hazrat Mian Mir (Rs 48.08 million), Madhu Lal Hussain (Rs 24.5 million), Baha-ud-Din Zakriya (Rs 17.56 million), Shrine Hazrat Shah Rukne Alam (Rs 55.7 million) and Hazrat Shah Shams (Rs 28 million), Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman (Rs 21.69 million) and the tomb of Hazrat Khawaja Farid (Rs 21.84 million).

The WCLA was also given the work of the Dilkash Punjab project (Dilkash Faisalabad, Dilkash Mutan, Dilkash Lahore and Dilkash Bahawalpur) to showcase and enhance the beautification of major cities of Punjab through the Punjab Local Government Department worth Rs 1.3827 billion. The works in Faisalabad and Multan were completed in two years.

Meanwhile, conservation projects of the following sites were completed in 2022; notable restoration sites included Sonehri Mosque, Presbyterian Church (Nolakha) Nicolson Road cost rupees (23.87 million), Cathedral Church of Resurrection, Mall Road (Phase 2), Sacred Heart Cathedral Church, Lawrence Road (Phase 2), Catholic Church St. Francis Assai Sahowala, Sialkot, Shivala Mander Sialkot, Saint Marry The Virgin Cathedral Church Multan Cantonment, Christ Church Janjua Road Rawalpindi Cantonment and Garden of Mohabbat Khan Lahore.

