PM Shehbaz orders inquiry into Nankana Sahib incident

  • Mob killed man inside a police station in Punjab
BR Web Desk Published February 11, 2023 Updated February 11, 2023 03:39pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday took notice of the lynching of a man inside a police station in Nankana Sahib, Punjab, and ordered an inquiry into the incident, reported Aaj News.

A mob gathered outside the police station and killed a man allegedly accused of blasphemy.

Earlier during the day, IG Punjab had taken notice of the incident and suspended two law enforcement officers for failing to prevent the lynching.

Pakistan blocks Wikipedia over ‘blasphemous content’

The IG further directed Internal Accountability Branch Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari and Special Branch DIG Raja Faisal to reach the location and submit an inquiry report.

“No one is allowed to take the law into their hands,” he said.

“Strict departmental and legal action will be taken against those responsible for the incident, as well as the perpetrators of negligence and incompetence,” the IG stated.

JI protests against desecration of Holy Quran

Meanwhile, Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi condemned the incident on Twitter.

Last year, Ashrafi had said nobody should be allowed to misuse the blasphemy law in the country.

