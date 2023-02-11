AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
Pakistan

Maryam chairs meeting of workers from KP

Recorder Report Published 11 Feb, 2023 07:17am
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz on Friday presided over the party’s organizational meeting of its Hazara and KP chapters.

The meeting reviewed the administrative affairs of both chapters.

Maryam Nawaz lauded the efforts of the dynamic leadership of Amir Muqam and Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

The PML-N senior vice president while addressing the meeting said that like Hazara, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is becoming Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s stronghold.

The PML-N stalwart said that she was proud of Hazara and KP workers. “Your sacrifices, passion and efficiency are laudable,” she said, adding that during the last four years, the provincial leadership and party workers had to endure so many hardships.

Maryam Nawaz vowed to ensure the dignity and honour of the hard-working, active and ideological workers of the PML-N. She said that the KP was an important province and pledged to resolve its problems on a priority basis. Maryam held that the KP was confronted with the challenge of terrorism while reiterating that the government would ensure the safety of the life and property of the KP people.

KP Maryam Nawaz PMLN Murtaza Javed Abbasi Amir Muqam hazara

