Opinion

‘Governance reforms anchored in civil service reforms’

Saira Khan Published 11 Feb, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

This is apropos a three-part essay penned by noted economist and former governor of State Bank of Pakistan Shahid Kardar and carried by this newspaper recently.

From the outset of my submissions, I wish to commend Kardar sahib and congratulate the newspaper for the publication of this highly incisive, penetrating and informed perspective on an issue that, in my view, is most critical to efforts aimed at delineating the right course in order to formulate appropriate policies and address the issues that have been undermining the progress of our country for quite some time in an effective manner.

For example, his argument that “the reform of the civil service is linked with the restructuring of government and the enhancement of the capacities of sub-national governments to deliver on the overhauled mandate” cannot be over-emphasized, so to speak.

His essay offers a broader but rich and meaningful context in which our policymakers must decide the country’s policies. The recommendations made by this learned and experienced expert need immediate government attention.

The writer, who is the son of a former Pakistan cricket team captain the late Abdul Hafeez Kardar, seems to have taken into account, among other things, the vagaries of ‘political’ weather and the condition of the ‘economic’ wicket of the country in order to arrive at best informed decision ahead of commencement of the contest.

Saira Khan (Karachi)

SBP Pakistan cricket team Shahid Kardar Abdul Hafeez Kardar

Saira Khan

