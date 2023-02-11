KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Sui Southern Gas Company
Limited 3-Feb-23 10-Feb-23 NIL 10-Feb-23
Redco Textiles Limited # 4-Feb-23 10-Feb-23 10-Feb-23
Mubarak Textile Mills
Limited # 7-Feb-23 10-Feb-23 9-Feb-23
Lucky Core Industries
Limited 8-Feb-23 10-Feb-23 100% (i) 6-Feb-23
Unity Foods Limited 9-Feb-23 15-Feb-23 NIL 15-Feb-23
Khyber Tobacco Company
Limited # 7-Feb-23 16-Feb-23 16-Feb-23
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan)
Limited 14-Feb-23 16-Feb-23 200% (I)
45% (B) 10-Feb-23
Data Textiles Limited 10-Feb-23 18-Feb-23 NIL 18-Feb-23
Kohat Cement Company
Limited # 15-Feb-23 21-Feb-23 21-Feb-23
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power Company
Limited 15-Feb-23 21-Feb-23
AEL Textiles Limited # 17-Feb-23 24-Feb-23 24-Feb-23
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills
Limited # 19-Feb-23 25-Feb-23 25-Feb-23
Ruby Textile Mills Limited # 20-Feb-23 27-Feb-23 27-Feb-23
Shakarganj Limited 20-Feb-23 27-Feb-23 NIL 27-Feb-23
Descon Oxychem Limited # 21-Feb-23 28-Feb-23 28-Feb-23
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Limited
Term Finance 22-Feb-23 28-Feb-23
Habib Rice Product Limited 24-Feb-23 03-03-2023 40% (i) 22-Feb-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills
Limited # 25-Feb-23 03-03-2023 03-03-2023
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Ltd 27-Feb-23 06-03-2023
Bank Alfalah Limited 14-03-2023 20-03-2023 25% (F) 10-03-2023 20-03-2023
Fauji Foods Limited 15-03-2023 21-03-2023 NIL 21-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim
Limited 20-03-2023 24-03-2023 NIL 24-03-2023
MCB Bank Limited 16-03-2023 27-03-2023 60% (F) 14-03-2023 27-03-2023
Engro Fertilizers Limited 22-03-2023 28-03-2023 50% (F) 20-03-2023 28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited 26-03-2023 28-03-2023 31.50% (F) 22-03-2023 28-03-2023
Engro Powergen Qadirpur
Limited 23-03-2023 29-03-2023 NIL 29-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Limited # 21-03-2023 30-03-2023 30-03-2023
Tri-Pack Films Limited 4-Apr-23 10-Apr-23 50% (F) 31-03-2023 10-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited 11-Apr-23 18-Apr-23 NIL 18-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER & CHEM. (PREF) 18-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 5% (F) 14-Apr-23 25-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited 18-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 25% (F) 14-Apr-23 25-Apr-23
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan
Limited 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments