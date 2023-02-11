AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Published 11 Feb, 2023
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Sui Southern Gas Company 
Limited                           3-Feb-23     10-Feb-23    NIL                            10-Feb-23
Redco Textiles Limited #          4-Feb-23     10-Feb-23                                   10-Feb-23
Mubarak Textile Mills 
Limited #                         7-Feb-23     10-Feb-23                                    9-Feb-23
Lucky Core Industries 
Limited                           8-Feb-23     10-Feb-23    100% (i)       6-Feb-23
Unity Foods Limited               9-Feb-23     15-Feb-23    NIL                            15-Feb-23
Khyber Tobacco Company 
Limited #                         7-Feb-23     16-Feb-23                                   16-Feb-23
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) 
Limited                           14-Feb-23    16-Feb-23    200% (I)
45% (B)                           10-Feb-23
Data Textiles Limited             10-Feb-23    18-Feb-23    NIL                            18-Feb-23
Kohat Cement Company 
Limited #                         15-Feb-23    21-Feb-23                                   21-Feb-23
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power Company 
Limited                           15-Feb-23    21-Feb-23
AEL Textiles Limited #            17-Feb-23    24-Feb-23                                   24-Feb-23
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills 
Limited #                         19-Feb-23    25-Feb-23                                   25-Feb-23
Ruby Textile Mills Limited #      20-Feb-23    27-Feb-23                                   27-Feb-23
Shakarganj Limited                20-Feb-23    27-Feb-23    NIL                            27-Feb-23
Descon Oxychem Limited #          21-Feb-23    28-Feb-23                                   28-Feb-23
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Limited 
Term Finance                      22-Feb-23    28-Feb-23
Habib Rice Product Limited        24-Feb-23    03-03-2023   40% (i)        22-Feb-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills 
Limited #                         25-Feb-23    03-03-2023                                 03-03-2023
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui & 
Co. Ltd                           27-Feb-23    06-03-2023
Bank Alfalah Limited              14-03-2023   20-03-2023   25% (F)        10-03-2023     20-03-2023
Fauji Foods Limited               15-03-2023   21-03-2023   NIL                           21-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim 
Limited                           20-03-2023   24-03-2023   NIL                           24-03-2023
MCB Bank Limited                  16-03-2023   27-03-2023   60% (F)        14-03-2023     27-03-2023
Engro Fertilizers Limited         22-03-2023   28-03-2023   50% (F)        20-03-2023     28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company 
Limited                           26-03-2023   28-03-2023   31.50% (F)     22-03-2023     28-03-2023
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 
Limited                           23-03-2023   29-03-2023   NIL                           29-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Limited #     21-03-2023   30-03-2023                                 30-03-2023
Tri-Pack Films Limited            4-Apr-23     10-Apr-23    50% (F)        31-03-2023      10-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro 
Pakistan Limited                  11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23    NIL                            18-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER & CHEM. (PREF)     18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23    5% (F)         14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                           18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23    25% (F)        14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                           21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23    NIL                            27-Apr-23
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

