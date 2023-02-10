AVN 66.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-3.09%)
BAFL 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
DFML 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.16%)
DGKC 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.34%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.64%)
FLYNG 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.04%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-4.39%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.86%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.43%)
MLCF 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.55%)
NETSOL 84.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.38%)
OGDC 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.16 (-5.75%)
PAEL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.53%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.87%)
PPL 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-5.84%)
PRL 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.2%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.11%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.28%)
TELE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.25%)
TPLP 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.86%)
TRG 120.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-2.46%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.76%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,723 Decreased By -743.4 (-1.75%)
KSE30 15,669 Decreased By -352.5 (-2.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Renowned poet Amjad Islam Amjad passes away in Lahore

  • Amjad suffered a cardiac arrest at the age of 78
BR Life & Style Published 10 Feb, 2023 03:05pm
<p>Photo: Facebook</p>

Photo: Facebook
Follow us

Renowned drama writer and poet Amjad Islam Amjad passed away on Friday in Lahore due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 78, according to reports.

No funeral details have been announced yet.

Amjad authored more than 40 books in a career spanning 50 years and received many awards for his literary work and screenplays for television, including a Pride of Performance and a Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

He earned a Masters of Arts degree in Urdu literature from Punjab University. He began his career as a lecturer in Govt. M.A.O. College Lahore and later worked as a director at Pakistan Television Corporation from 1975 to 1979.

His most notable dramas include ‘Waris’, ‘Dehleez’, ‘Samandar’, ‘Raat’, ‘Waqt’ and ‘Apnay Loug.’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his regret over his loss on Twitter stating: “Today, a great era of Urdu literature has come to an end with the death of renowned poet and intellectual Amjad Islam Amjad.

“He cultivated a generation of intellectuals through his plays and writings. The chant of his poetry will continue to melt in our ears for a long time. May Allah bless them with paradise.”

President Arif Alvi too offered his condolences on Twitter: “Amjad Islam Amjad our great playwright, dramatist & poet has passed away.”

“He had said of himself:

If you ever remember me So in the soft light of moonlit nights look at a star, Holding hands on the waves of the avoiding wind.“

Ace cricketer Shoaib Akhtar too expressed his loss stating how “Urdu Poetry & Pakistan have suffered a huge loss today.”

Pakistan Amjad Islam Amjad

Comments

1000 characters

Renowned poet Amjad Islam Amjad passes away in Lahore

IMF stresses on 'timely, decisive' implementation of policies as virtual discussions to continue

Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

Bearish sentiments prevails at PSX amid IMF programme delay

Pakistan needs productivity enhancing reforms: World Bank

Companies pause operations in Pakistan as economic conditions worsen

Pakistan’s bonds dive as IMF talks end without deal

PM says Rs10bn relief fund established for quake-hit Turkiye

IMF talks: Leaving without agreement 'not uncommon', says former SBP deputy governor

Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

Read more stories