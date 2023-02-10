AVN 66.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.17%)
BAFL 30.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.36%)
DFML 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.87%)
EPCL 46.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.84%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.91%)
FFL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.04%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.61%)
HUBC 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
MLCF 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.39%)
NETSOL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.43%)
OGDC 100.32 Decreased By ▼ -6.84 (-6.38%)
PAEL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.76%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.87%)
PPL 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-4.72%)
PRL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.26%)
SNGP 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.72%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
TPLP 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.24%)
TRG 121.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.71%)
UNITY 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -81 (-1.89%)
BR30 15,207 Decreased By -475.4 (-3.03%)
KSE100 41,898 Decreased By -568.2 (-1.34%)
KSE30 15,766 Decreased By -255.1 (-1.59%)
Tokyo stocks close higher despite US falls

AFP Published February 10, 2023 Updated February 10, 2023 12:20pm
TOKYO: Tokyo shares ended higher on Friday despite a sell-off on Wall Street, with investors cheered by a weaker yen and strong earnings from some firms.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.31 percent, or 86.63 points, at 27,670.98, while the broader Topix index added 0.10 percent, or 1.96 points, to 1,986.96.

The dollar stood at 131.54 yen, against 131.56 yen in New York on Thursday.

All three main indexes on Wall Street ended in the red, with the Nasdaq losing one percent.

US stocks initially rallied, but the upbeat mood fizzled as “some traders placed bets that the Fed will have to do a lot more tightening than what Wall Street is pricing in,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

In Tokyo, a weaker yen, which inflates profits for Japanese companies selling products and services overseas, helped boost exporters.

Tokyo’s Nikkei ends lower

The market was “bolstered by the yen’s weakening and investors’ appetite to buy shares that performed well in earnings”, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Chipmaker Tokyo Electron jumped 4.34 percent to 48,270 yen after lifting its annual net profit and sales forecasts.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 0.14 percent at 81,620 yen.

But SoftBank Group lost 1.19 percent to 5,878 yen, Sony Group inched down 0.04 percent to 11,940 yen and Toyota slid 1.15 percent to 1,879 yen.

Honda fell 0.81 percent to 3,174 yen. After the closing bell, the company said it would keep its full-year profit forecast, but downgraded its sales estimate.

