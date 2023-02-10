AVN 66.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.04%)
BAFL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
BOP 4.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.08%)
DFML 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
DGKC 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
EPCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.61%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.92%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.61%)
HUBC 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
MLCF 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.17%)
OGDC 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-4.82%)
PAEL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.41%)
PPL 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.48%)
PRL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.98%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.21%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.84%)
TELE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.58%)
TPLP 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.05%)
TRG 121.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.04%)
UNITY 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,213 Decreased By -63.3 (-1.48%)
BR30 15,309 Decreased By -374.1 (-2.39%)
KSE100 42,061 Decreased By -405.5 (-0.95%)
KSE30 15,838 Decreased By -183.5 (-1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US says to provide $85mn humanitarian aid to Turkiye, Syria

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 10:33am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Thursday it will provide $85 million in urgent humanitarian assistance to Turkiye and Syria after a massive earthquake that killed more than 20,000 people.

The announcement by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) came shortly after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, their second call in four days.

The death toll across both countries has now surpassed the more than 17,000 killed in 1999 when a similarly powerful quake hit northwest Turkiye.

Hundreds of thousands of people in both countries have been left homeless in the middle of winter. Many have camped out in makeshift shelters in supermarket car parks, mosques, roadsides or amid the ruins, often desperate for food, water and heat.

“This new funding is supporting USAID’s humanitarian partners to deliver urgently-needed aid for millions of people in Türkiye and in Syria,” USAID said in a statement.

Washington has already sent to Turkiye teams consisting of around 160 people and 12 dogs, whose top priority is to help save people from under thousands of collapsed buildings. Paramedics, emergency responders, hazardous material technicians and others have already arrived.

Turkiye, Syria quake could cost $4bn

Blinken’s call with Cavusoglu was to understand from Ankara “what they would like to see from the United States” in terms of assistance from the United States in the aftermath of the disaster, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told a daily briefing.

“The foreign minister (Cavusoglu) did offer to Secretary Blinken some specifics. We will do everything we possibly can to fulfill the needs that the Turks have put forward,” Price said.

US helicopters are helping rescue personnel reach difficult to access areas and Washington is pre-positioning relief equipment it hopes will join the recovery efforts, Price said.

Washington is also sending concrete breakers, generators, medical supplies, tents, water and water purification systems, he added.

United States Mevlut Cavusoglu Syria earthquake earthquake in Turkiye Turkiye Syria border US Agency for International Development

Comments

1000 characters

US says to provide $85mn humanitarian aid to Turkiye, Syria

Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

Bearish sentiments prevails at PSX amid IMF programme delay

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Stalled IMF bailout remains locked

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

PM directs authorities to achieve Rs30bn youth loan target by June

New taxation measures of nearly Rs300bn finalised

Ogra tasked to carry out audit of OMCs

KCR, other CPEC projects come under govt focus

Afghanistan: Pakistan stays away from India-initiated talks in Moscow

Read more stories