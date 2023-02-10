AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.9%)
BAFL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.84%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
DFML 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
DGKC 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.31%)
EPCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.61%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FLYNG 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.92%)
GGL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.34%)
HUBC 66.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.64%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
MLCF 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
NETSOL 85.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.8%)
OGDC 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-4.58%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.41%)
PPL 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.48%)
PRL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.68%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.21%)
SNGP 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.73%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
TRG 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.1%)
UNITY 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.45%)
BR30 15,324 Decreased By -359.2 (-2.29%)
KSE100 42,087 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.89%)
KSE30 15,846 Decreased By -175.2 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

SK Innovation battery unit SK On aims to raise up to $2.4bn

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 09:31am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

HONG KONG: The electric vehicle (EV) battery business of South Korea’s SK Innovation Co Ltd, SK On, has begun a new funding round, targeting 2 trillion to 3 trillion won ($1.6 billion to $2.4 billion), said two people with knowledge of the matter.

The fundraising will mainly target international investors, said the people.

One said there will also be domestic participation, and that the company aims to finalise the fundraising as early as the end of March.

SK On in December raised 2 trillion won from SK Innovation and 800 billion won from financial investors including Korea Investment Private Equity.

The business was valued at 22 trillion won in that funding round, said one of the people, who declined to be identified as the information is confidential.

A spokeswoman declined to comment on valuation but said SK On expects an additional 500 billion won from private equity funds this year as part of last year’s fundraising.

She said the amount and schedule for the latest fundraising have not been set. SK Innovation was not immediately available for comment.

The new call for funding represents a fresh effort to boost the EV battery business as its parent bets on accelerated electrification of cars. SK Innovation on Tuesday said it would focus spending on growing SK On this year even as the business was taking longer than it expected to turn a profit.

SK On accounted for 15% of group revenue in the fourth quarter, its parent said.

Elon Musk to unveil Tesla’s ‘Master Plan 3’ at first investor day

The battery unit was losing money in 2022 with challenges such as a global chip shortage, raw material price hikes, rising labour costs, unfavourable exchange rates and delayed production increases at its factories in Hungary and the United States.

It expects to book a profit in 2024, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

SK On will eventually launch an initial public offering, as per an agreement with financial investors, SK Innovation said in November.

south korea Electric vehicle SK Innovation

Comments

1000 characters

SK Innovation battery unit SK On aims to raise up to $2.4bn

Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

Bearish sentiments prevails at PSX amid IMF programme delay

Stalled IMF bailout remains locked

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

PM directs authorities to achieve Rs30bn youth loan target by June

New taxation measures of nearly Rs300bn finalised

Ogra tasked to carry out audit of OMCs

KCR, other CPEC projects come under govt focus

Afghanistan: Pakistan stays away from India-initiated talks in Moscow

Forex reserves fall below $3bn on debt repayments

Read more stories