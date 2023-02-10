AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.9%)
Afghanistan: Pakistan stays away from India-initiated talks in Moscow

Ali Hussain Published February 10, 2023 Updated February 10, 2023 08:52am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan stayed away from an India-initiated security dialogue on Afghanistan being held in Moscow of the regional countries, as it does not recognise India as a “stakeholder” in Afghanistan.

Responding to media queries during the weekly briefing on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan decided not to participate in the 5th multilateral meeting of secretaries of security councils, and national security advisers on Afghanistan in Moscow which was held on Thursday.

“Our decision not to participate in the instant meeting was made in light of our consideration that Pakistan can make a better contribution in formats and forums which can contribute constructively to peace in Afghanistan,” she said.

She said Pakistan was party to several bilateral, trilateral, quadrilateral, and multilateral mechanisms for dialogue and these include the Moscow format and the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan.

5th August 2019: Pakistan asks India to reverse illegal actions

“We will continue to participate in and play its role in all such mechanisms and initiatives that we think would contribute to peace and security in Afghanistan,” she said, adding Pakistan would continue to participate in all those mechanisms to their full potential and would continue to engage with its partners to contribute to peace and stability in Afghanistan.

However, the meeting was attended by representatives from Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

To another question, the spokesperson said Pakistan was engaged with Afghanistan and Iran on security as well as other issues.

“Pakistan’s dialogue and cooperation with Iran and with Afghanistan have multifaceted agenda and include trade, security and defence as well as border issues,” she said.

She pointed out that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari recently held a “very productive” meeting with his Iranian counterpart on the sidelines of the ECO Ministerial meeting. “We are, therefore, quite encouraged with our dialogue with Iran,” she said.

Asked about any decision to send Pakistani Head of Mission Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani back to Kabul after a failed assassination attempt in December last year, she said Ambassador Nizamani was still in Pakistan. “At this stage, we have not made a decision on his return and we are assessing the conditions that are necessary for his return,” she added.

Responding to a question about Army Chief AsimMunir visit to the UK and possibly to the US, she expressed her inability to comment, saying she had no “authentic” information about the visit.

“I would, however, like to underline that the visits of the COAS and our defence officials are aimed at enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation in the defence and security domains between Pakistan and the countries they visit,” she said.

“We are confident that ongoing visit of the COAS to the UK will result in enhanced mutual understanding and cooperation in the defence and security-related issues,” she expressed optimism. About Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s postponed visit to Turkiye, she said the proposed dates for the visit were under consideration. “The visit will take place once that decision is taken,” she added. To another query, she said there were no reports of any casualty of any Pakistani national in Turkiye and Syria following the recent devastating earthquake.

HashBrown® Feb 10, 2023 04:34am
100% correct decision. Donald Trump wasn't the brightest spark ever, but he was right on the money when he mocked Modi for boasting about a little library that the Hindustanis had built in Afghanistan, as though that would make any tangible contribution to nation building. Let the Hindustani delegates attend the Moscow moot, enjoy the free food and accomodation and then go back home with some fridge magnets - leave the real work to the actual stakeholders.
TimeToMovveOn Feb 10, 2023 06:48am
Herein lies Pakistan's problem..."IT: does not recognize India as a stakeholder. Who is Pakistan to determine that? Shouldn't the Afghans determine if India is a stakeholder or not to them? Pakistan treats Afghanistan as its pet project and feels that it can dictate who is Afganistan's stakeholders and who isn't.
Junaid Feb 10, 2023 09:54am
May be govt did not receive necessary permission from big brothers
Awami Feb 10, 2023 10:02am
@TimeToMovveOn, This conveys wrong impression. Our counterpart has contributed on ground much more. The Afghanistan should have decision. This behaviour is strange and conveys arrogance towards Afghan people.
