Afghanistan: Pakistan stays away from India-initiated talks in Moscow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan stayed away from an India-initiated security dialogue on Afghanistan being held in Moscow of the regional countries, as it does not recognise India as a “stakeholder” in Afghanistan.

Responding to media queries during the weekly briefing on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan decided not to participate in the 5th multilateral meeting of secretaries of security councils, and national security advisers on Afghanistan in Moscow which was held on Thursday.

“Our decision not to participate in the instant meeting was made in light of our consideration that Pakistan can make a better contribution in formats and forums which can contribute constructively to peace in Afghanistan,” she said.

She said Pakistan was party to several bilateral, trilateral, quadrilateral, and multilateral mechanisms for dialogue and these include the Moscow format and the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan.

“We will continue to participate in and play its role in all such mechanisms and initiatives that we think would contribute to peace and security in Afghanistan,” she said, adding Pakistan would continue to participate in all those mechanisms to their full potential and would continue to engage with its partners to contribute to peace and stability in Afghanistan.

However, the meeting was attended by representatives from Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

To another question, the spokesperson said Pakistan was engaged with Afghanistan and Iran on security as well as other issues.

“Pakistan’s dialogue and cooperation with Iran and with Afghanistan have multifaceted agenda and include trade, security and defence as well as border issues,” she said.

She pointed out that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari recently held a “very productive” meeting with his Iranian counterpart on the sidelines of the ECO Ministerial meeting. “We are, therefore, quite encouraged with our dialogue with Iran,” she said.

Asked about any decision to send Pakistani Head of Mission Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani back to Kabul after a failed assassination attempt in December last year, she said Ambassador Nizamani was still in Pakistan. “At this stage, we have not made a decision on his return and we are assessing the conditions that are necessary for his return,” she added.

Responding to a question about Army Chief AsimMunir visit to the UK and possibly to the US, she expressed her inability to comment, saying she had no “authentic” information about the visit.

“I would, however, like to underline that the visits of the COAS and our defence officials are aimed at enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation in the defence and security domains between Pakistan and the countries they visit,” she said.

“We are confident that ongoing visit of the COAS to the UK will result in enhanced mutual understanding and cooperation in the defence and security-related issues,” she expressed optimism. About Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s postponed visit to Turkiye, she said the proposed dates for the visit were under consideration. “The visit will take place once that decision is taken,” she added. To another query, she said there were no reports of any casualty of any Pakistani national in Turkiye and Syria following the recent devastating earthquake.

