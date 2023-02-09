Bangladesh’s RPGCL seeks second LNG cargo for March delivery

SINGAPORE/DHAKA: Bangladesh’s state-owned Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd (RPGCL) has issued a tender seeking one liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery between March 11 and 12, two industry sources said on Thursday.

The tender will close on Feb. 12, said the sources, who did not want to be named as they were not allowed to disclose such information.

This would be the second cargo that the company is seeking after a reversal from a government decision in July last year to halt spot purchases after prices spiked. In late-January, RPGCL had sought an LNG cargo for February delivery on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis.

Bangladesh to restart spot LNG buying as prices ease

It was awarded to TotalEnergies at $19.74 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), added one of the sources.

The country’s energy adviser to the prime minister said earlier this week that Bangladesh will buy 10-12 spot LNG cargoes between February and June if prices soften further.