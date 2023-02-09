Fulham beat Sunderland to reach FA Cup last 16

LONDON: Fulham set up a FA Cup fifth round clash with Leeds after holding on for a 3-2 win at Sunderland on Wednesday.

The Premier League side looked to be heading through comfortably at the Stadium of Light as goals from Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira early in each half put Fulham in command.

Jack Clarke’s curled effort appeared to have set up a grandstand finish.

But Layvin Kurzawa quickly restored Fulham’s two-goal cushion.

Jewison Bennette again reduced the arrears for the Championship side in stoppage time.

But dreams of a reunion with Leeds, who Sunderland beat to win the FA Cup 50 years ago, were dashed.

“We’ve been working hard to reach this level and create a winning mentality,” said Fulham boss Marco Silva, who watched the game from the stands as he served a touchline ban.

“I knew before the game that it wouldn’t be the best, I made nine changes, but we are pleased.”