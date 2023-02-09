AVN 68.41 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.97%)
BAFL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.87%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
DGKC 42.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.9%)
EPCL 47.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
FCCL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.86%)
FFL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.39%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
HUBC 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
KAPCO 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.2%)
LOTCHEM 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.83%)
MLCF 22.67 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.66%)
NETSOL 87.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.21%)
OGDC 101.05 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.56%)
PAEL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 81.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.81%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.55%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.85%)
TELE 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
TPLP 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.46%)
TRG 122.72 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.94%)
UNITY 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.79%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 4,233 Increased By 51.7 (1.24%)
BR30 15,414 Increased By 143.7 (0.94%)
KSE100 42,211 Increased By 487.2 (1.17%)
KSE30 15,922 Increased By 175.6 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall on Fed rate-hike concerns; Adani stocks decline

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2023 09:28am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, tracking a slide in global equities on concerns over the Fed’s rate-hike trajectory, while a drop in Adani Group company stocks pulled indexes down further.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.48% at 17,785.60, as of 9:44 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.30% to 60,483.88.

Thirty-six of the Nifty 50 constituents declined with Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports falling 15% and 7.5%, respectively.

Adani Group shares had recouped losses for two consecutive sessions after witnessing a sharp selloff following the US short-seller Hindenburg’s report flagging concerns on the conglomerate’s financials on Jan. 24.

However, index provider MSCI said on Thursday it had determined that some Adani securities should no longer be designated as free float.

Eleven of the 13 sectoral indexes logged losses with metal index falling over 2.5%. Adani Enterprises, with nearly 20% weightage on the metal index, led the decline.

“While domestic growth remains sound compared to global counterparts, worries of extended rate hike regime in the US could dampen sentiment in the near term,” said Prashant Tapse, research analyst at Mehta Equities.

Wall Street equities fell overnight following divergent views on rate hikes from key Fed officials.

Indian shares close higher after RBI rate hike

Governor Christopher Waller said that the battle to reach Fed’s 2% inflation target “might be a long fight,” while Governor Lisa Cook was optimistic of a “soft landing.” In a speech on Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell underlined that “disinflation” was underway.

Asian markets fell, with the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan sliding 0.13%.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares fall on Fed rate-hike concerns; Adani stocks decline

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

IMF talks: ‘Some understanding’ reached: MoS Pasha

Intra-day update: Bullish run at PSX, KSE-100 up over 500 points

Qatar agrees to buy OGDCL, PPL shares

PM forms body to activate STZA

Primary deficit: Rs500bn waiver sought from IMF

First six months: Fiscal deficit swells to 2pc of GDP

Petrol shortage hits major cities of Punjab

New landfill sites: Govt decides to alter ICT master plan

Joint sitting of parliament: Rabbani deplores non-inclusion of terror issue in agenda

Read more stories