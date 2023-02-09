AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
Most of country’s PSEs ripe for sale or closure?

  • PM for expediting sell-off process
Zaheer Abbasi Published February 9, 2023 Updated February 9, 2023 06:03am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that the process of privatisation of public sector enterprises (PSEs) recommended by the Privatisation Board should be expedited.

The prime minister stated this while chairing a review meeting regarding the privatisation of public sector enterprises (PSEs) on Wednesday.

The pace of privatisation of PSEs was reviewed in the meeting.

Loss-making PSEs: business community leader advocates sell-off

Talking to the participants of the meeting, the prime minister said that the government encourages the process of privatisation of public sector enterprises.

He directed that the process of privatisation of such public sector enterprises whose privatisation has been recommended by the Privatisation Board should be made faster, but this process should be completed in a transparent manner and in the light of international best practices.

Senate body briefed about privatisation process

Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Adviser to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Minister of State for Petroleum Musaddiq Malik, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, and relevant senior government officials participated in the meeting.

