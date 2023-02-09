Pak rescue team starts relief operation in Turkiye

LAHORE: Pakistan Rescue Team has started urban search and rescue operations in Türkiye and pulled alive from the rubble to 45-year-old Najeeb during its first-day rescue operations in the area of Adyaman.

A 51-member team led by its Commander Dr Rizwan Naseer is currently in Turkiye for relief operation after the devastating earthquake, a spokesman of Rescue-1122, said, adding: “At the beginning of the search and rescue operation, the team rescued the Turkish citizen Najib alive who was trapped under the debris of the previous day’s earthquake.

