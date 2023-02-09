Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 08, 2023). ====================================...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 08, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,723.32
High: 41,848.71
Low: 41,406.04
Net Change: 200.56
Volume (000): 147,380
Value (000): 10,638,855
Makt Cap (000) 1,579,907,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,397.94
NET CH (+) 50.34
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,730.60
NET CH (+) 19.27
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,127.32
NET CH (+) 12.19
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,767.44
NET CH (-) 45.86
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,377.77
NET CH (+) 24.09
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,422.73
NET CH (+) 79.00
------------------------------------
As on: 08-February-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments