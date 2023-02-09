KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 08, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,723.32 High: 41,848.71 Low: 41,406.04 Net Change: 200.56 Volume (000): 147,380 Value (000): 10,638,855 Makt Cap (000) 1,579,907,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,397.94 NET CH (+) 50.34 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,730.60 NET CH (+) 19.27 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,127.32 NET CH (+) 12.19 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,767.44 NET CH (-) 45.86 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,377.77 NET CH (+) 24.09 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,422.73 NET CH (+) 79.00 ------------------------------------ As on: 08-February-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023