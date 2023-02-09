Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
================================================================================
Juaharabad Sugar 30.09.2022 10% Final 07.02.2023
Mills Limited Cash Dividend
Adam Sugar 30.09.2022 25% Final 09.02.2023
Mills Limited Cash Dividend
================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments