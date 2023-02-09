Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Tri-Pack Films Ltd 08.02.2023 02:30 Annual Accounts Meeting in
Wednesday P.M for the Year Ended Progress
December 31, 2022
Frieslandcampina 08.02.2023 03:30 Annual Accounts Meeting in
Engro Pakistan Ltd Wednesday P.M for the Year Ended Progress
December 31, 2022
==========================================================================================
