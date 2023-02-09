KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== Tri-Pack Films Ltd 08.02.2023 02:30 Annual Accounts Meeting in Wednesday P.M for the Year Ended Progress December 31, 2022 Frieslandcampina 08.02.2023 03:30 Annual Accounts Meeting in Engro Pakistan Ltd Wednesday P.M for the Year Ended Progress December 31, 2022 ==========================================================================================

