AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
BAFL 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.06%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.3%)
HUBC 67.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.58%)
MLCF 21.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 86.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.06%)
OGDC 99.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.91%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
TPLP 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
TRG 121.33 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.32%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 9.7 (0.23%)
BR30 15,270 Increased By 16.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 41,723 Increased By 200.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,746 Increased By 83 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain as interest rate fears ease

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2023 06:59pm
Follow us

Most Gulf stock markets closed higher on Wednesday, tracking oil and global equities after comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted risk appetite, though the Qatar index fell amid energy price volatility.

The Fed’s Jerome Powell told a Q&A session at the Economic Club of Washington that he expects 2023 to be a year of “significant declines in inflation”, raising investor hopes for a slowing in the pace of increases to interest rates.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed’s policy moves closely, exposing the region to direct impact from monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.4%, snapping a seven-day losing streak, with oil behemoth Saudi Aramco climbing 1.3% while petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries rose by 1.9%.

Oil prices - a key contributor to Gulf economies – jumped more than 1% on supply concerns after an earthquake shut a major export terminal in Turkey and on prospects of demand growth in China.

Gulf bourses open higher on less-hawkish Fed stance

Brent crude futures rose 86 cents, or 1.03%, to $84.55 a barrel by 1053 GMT.

Dubai’s benchmark index settled 0.4% higher, gaining for a sixth straight session, as momentum in heavyweight stocks in the real estate sector helped to keep it in positive territory.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and business park operator Tecom Group climbed by 2% and 5.3% respectively.

A 3% jump in real estate developer Aldar Properties bolstered Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index, which was up 0.1% at the close.

Aldar is due to announce full-year earnings on Feb. 9.

Qatari index dipped 0.7%, as losses in banking and materials sector sapped early gains.

Qatar Islamic Bank declined 2.3% and fuel retailer Qatar Fuel dropped by 1.9%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.3% despite most constituents finishing in the red, with the index lifted by a 1.9% gain for Commercial International Bank Egypt.

Separately, ratings agency Moody’s lowered Egypt’s sovereign rating by a notch to B3 from B2 on Tuesday, citing the country’s reduced external buffers and shock absorption capacity.

======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    rose 0.4% to 10,508
 ABU DHABI       added 0.1% to 9,924
 DUBAI           up 0.4% at 3,417
 QATAR           lost 0.7% to 10,502
 EGYPT           0.3% to 16,948
 BAHRAIN         edged 0.1% to 1,936
 OMAN            gained 0.2% at 4,766
 KUWAIT          flat at 8,235
======================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets gain as interest rate fears ease

Rupee up 1.08%, settles at 273.33 against US dollar

OGRA calls for action against hoarders of petrol, diesel in Punjab

KSE-100 increases 0.48% owing to hopes of breakthrough in talks with IMF

ECP should announce election schedule for KP, Punjab: President Alvi

More survivors found as Turkiye-Syria quake toll tops 11,200

Pak Suzuki announces plant shutdown yet again due to inventory shortage

MCB’s profit up 10% in 2022, forex income jumps 149%

PM Shehbaz forms committee to make Special Technology Zones Authority functional

Islamabad court approves Sheikh Rashid's transitory remand in Murree case

Pakistan navy to host 50 nations in maritime exercises from Feb 10

Read more stories