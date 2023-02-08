AVN 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.75%)
Punjab’s 51-member rescue team leaves for Turkiye

Recorder Report Published 08 Feb, 2023 06:10am
LAHORE: A 51-member Urban Search and Rescue team of the Punjab Emergency Services Academy (Rescue-1122) left on Tuesday for Turkiye for search & rescue operation after the devastating earthquake.

Led by Director General Rescue-1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer, the team left for Turkiye by PIA flight. The team is comprised of search squad, two technical rescue squads, a seven-member medical team and a six-member rope rescue team. The team also includes a command support squad, and a communication and logistics squad.

Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi said that Turkiye is a brotherly country of Pakistan and we cannot see it in trouble. The rescuers of Punjab have gone to Turkiye to rescue the earthquake victims. The best experts have been dispatched for the rescue and relief operations of the earthquake victims, he added.

The CM also telephoned the ambassador of Turkiye Dr Mehmet Paçaci and announced sending a rescue and relief team to Turkiye on behalf of the Punjab government. He said the rescue team would go to the affected areas to start rescue operations immediately. “We express complete solidarity with each other, and in the hour of trial, Pakistan stands with the brothers and sisters of Turkiye,” the CM said.

